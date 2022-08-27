Build 0.8.3A

Changes/Fixes
- Corrected issue where booking notes and booking screens don't reset after use.
- Corrected issue where saved audio volume doesn't load when the game loads.
- Fixed an issue where the images for Triple threat and Fatal Fourway matches did not properly transfer to the overview screen.
- Corrected an issue that would allow you to book multiple finishes.
- Corrected a bug that would let you set a draw if a winner or loser was selected.
- Corrected a bug that would let you set a winner or loser if a draw was selected.
- Made the booking notes approved button larger and better placed.
- Fixed an issue where the date was always starting back at 11/1/2022 whenever you reopened a save game
- Added Social media button logic to your personal roster
- Added Turn Disposition button to your roster
- Added Roles Edit Button to your roster.
- Cleaned up and enhanced the negotiate panel
- All talents A- I now have their social media links checked and in the game. Hope to have at least J and K done by the end of the week.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from loading saves.
- Did some more work on Avatar and Difficulty selection screens (these are still disabled for Now)
- Fixed issue with the ref list not properly loading when booking a match.
- You can now delete Pre-booked matches from the card. NOTE: There is currently no confirmation screen for this, it will be added at a later date.
- The filter buttons on your personal roster now work!
- All of the filter buttons on the World > Talent Screen now work. (Will add advanced filters at a later time.) Data cleanup is ongoing so some filters may show people who don't fil that role.
- Added A-Z filtering on the big World > Talent list
- Awards screen - clicking on an award winner now displays details about the winner. This currently only works for individual awards.
- Adjusted the award winners display to reduce the space given to the year column.
-Rhodes Island Championship Wrestling logos have been added to the game.
- You can now edit a match from the current card!
- You can now remove a title that has been scheduled
