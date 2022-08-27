 Skip to content

Indy Pro '22: Rebirth of the Territories Playtest update for 27 August 2022

Build 0.8.3A

Share · View all patches · Build 9400649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes/Fixes

  • Corrected issue where booking notes and booking screens don't reset after use.
  • Corrected issue where saved audio volume doesn't load when the game loads.
  • Fixed an issue where the images for Triple threat and Fatal Fourway matches did not properly transfer to the overview screen.
  • Corrected an issue that would allow you to book multiple finishes.
  • Corrected a bug that would let you set a draw if a winner or loser was selected.
  • Corrected a bug that would let you set a winner or loser if a draw was selected.
  • Made the booking notes approved button larger and better placed.
  • Fixed an issue where the date was always starting back at 11/1/2022 whenever you reopened a save game
  • Added Social media button logic to your personal roster
  • Added Turn Disposition button to your roster
  • Added Roles Edit Button to your roster.
  • Cleaned up and enhanced the negotiate panel
  • All talents A- I now have their social media links checked and in the game. Hope to have at least J and K done by the end of the week.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from loading saves.
  • Did some more work on Avatar and Difficulty selection screens (these are still disabled for Now)
  • Fixed issue with the ref list not properly loading when booking a match.
  • You can now delete Pre-booked matches from the card. NOTE: There is currently no confirmation screen for this, it will be added at a later date.
  • The filter buttons on your personal roster now work!
  • All of the filter buttons on the World > Talent Screen now work. (Will add advanced filters at a later time.) Data cleanup is ongoing so some filters may show people who don't fil that role.
  • Added A-Z filtering on the big World > Talent list
  • Awards screen - clicking on an award winner now displays details about the winner. This currently only works for individual awards.
  • Adjusted the award winners display to reduce the space given to the year column.
    -Rhodes Island Championship Wrestling logos have been added to the game.
  • You can now edit a match from the current card!
  • You can now remove a title that has been scheduled

