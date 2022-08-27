 Skip to content

Wigmund update for 27 August 2022

Wigmund - Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

  • Fixed a major crash
  • Fixed a bug with the Prisoner Dwarf quest
  • Buffed the damage done by the Cleave ability
  • Buffed the damage done by the Sword Dance ability
  • Buffed the damage done by the Exorcism ability
  • Buffed the damage done by the Power Arrow ability
  • Buffed the damage done by the Volley ability
  • Increased the chance to level up a profession
  • Removed previous kit requirements from weapon kits
  • Increased the healing done by some food
  • Increased the healing done by the small and medium health potions

