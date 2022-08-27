Wigmund - Patch 1.1.1

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
- Fixed a major crash
- Fixed a bug with the Prisoner Dwarf quest
- Buffed the damage done by the Cleave ability
- Buffed the damage done by the Sword Dance ability
- Buffed the damage done by the Exorcism ability
- Buffed the damage done by the Power Arrow ability
- Buffed the damage done by the Volley ability
- Increased the chance to level up a profession
- Removed previous kit requirements from weapon kits
- Increased the healing done by some food
- Increased the healing done by the small and medium health potions
