PIXEL ZUMBI update for 27 August 2022

Bugfix and autosave (question).

[+] Question of saving the current state of the game when passing a level.

[bugfix] Ukrainian language was having reading problems.
[bugfix] The "evil thing" had strange graphics in the opening scene.

Thanks

PIXEL ZUMBI Content Depot 608631
PIXEL ZUMBI Linux32 Depot 608632
