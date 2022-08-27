 Skip to content

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 27 August 2022

Version 0.8520

Version 0.8520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixed:

  • Fixed the bug that caused the game to stuck when enemy summonings appeared under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the bug that European players would get stuck in attacking when using Berserker.
  • Fixed the problems caused by incorrect upgrade effects of player summonings under certain circumstances;
  • Adjusted the stat and passive skills of [Imperial Warrior].
  • Adjusted the effect of [Blade Pursuit] to prevent the program from being stuck under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the bug that the forward path of [Phantom Claws] was incorrect under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the bug that Icarus’s summonings could not restore energy to the character when they killed the enemies.
  • Fixed the bug that [Star Blitz] could not take effects on specific enemy.
  • Fixed the bug that the performance could not play correctly when [Moon Ritual] take effect in the second time.
  • Fixed the bug that [Set Warscythe] could not increase attack damage under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the bug that monster kill counts belonged to the wrong account when the battle was settled under certain circumstances
  • Fixed some mistakes in description for several Tables and weapons.
  • Fixed some mistakes in description for several Tables when translated into English.

