Last edited 27 August 2022 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy

MAJOR UPDATE WORST WORLD - ALPHA V6.0

Patch note : ALPHA V6.0

[ Punch V2 ]

Finally !

+ Punch

(Right click to go in combat mode then left click for punch)

+ Anti Minecraft spammer system.

(You cant spam the punch touch because this will cancel your punch with a other one, Usefull for make fake puch and brain your opponent )

+ Protect

(Hold R like RD2 - Use stamina but protect damages)

+ Punch all decorative meshes of the map

(you can destroy all "destructible mesh" refer to the "Map Interaction" system)

+ Physical Animation

(Hit reaction simulated)

+ Hit in the back system

(Make a finish when you are on the back of a player - need to be crouch and in the back)

[ Gore V4 ]

+ Better Blood drops colors

+ Better Decals

[ Inventory V3 ]

Take a sit and enjoy

+ New UIs

+ New Smart Icons

+ Proximity looting

(Open your inventory and observe what surrounds you)

+ New way to add equipment's

(Drag your equipment to the new zone for it !)

+ Drag and drop system Better

+ Stacks and split items

(Right click and drag for split)

+ New food system

(Stop consuming food all at once)

+ Drop item in your hand

(With G)

+ Pockets Sytem

(Pockets are like your hot bar. Put everthing in it and then acces to it with the radial menu. Notice that guns can only be store in pockets for better realism because all pockets item are visible on the player, You can now detect witch guy have a gun. Last thing, Bags can add pockets slots and this is the only place you can store big guns like a sniper. (if im not clear just play and you will anderstand :D )

+ Radial menu (with U)

(Change items like a hot bar)**(Press once to clear your hands or press longer to chose item in yours pockets system)

[ Weapon System V3 ]

+ Weapons damage per bones

(Depending on the part of the body affected, the blow will hurt more or less)

+ Bulletproof vest

(Reduces damage to the hit area)

+ New customisation menu

(with F)**(Change supressor/Mags...)

+ Customized guns information on icons

(The grey and white circles)

+ Weapons damage information

(On hover the item)

+ New guns

+ Configurable keys to change weapons and to store it

(like a hot bar)

+ New easier reloading system

(Drag and drop bullets to the Mags and Press R with a gun to reload - The game automatically takes the most charged Mag )

+ Impact and bullet Sound better

+ Better Muzzle flash

(Indoor battles are much brighter !)

+ Better Suppressor

(Disable the muzzle flash and low the sound of your shoot)

[ Menu System V3 ]

Please note that not all button are enable now.

+ Better looks

(Lot of animation and UX work to get a better experience with all the menus)

+ New organisation of all the menus

+ New keys to configure

(Slot Keys , Hand Key , Customise key , And default keys )

+ Better servers menu

(New networking system)

+ Radial Menu

+ Life/Stamina/Food/Water Info

(As you can see no one hud ingame for the best survival experience)

+ Same touch Input

(You can now use the same touch for 2 action.)

[ Environment V2 ]

+ Day Night system

(1 Second = 1 Minute ingame)

+ Displacement on Snow , Sand , Mud , Grass

+ Snow system

(In February snow recover all the map !)

+ Wet system

(All the map can be recover with water)

+ Wind system with wind Direction

+ Sounds

+ Fog Rain Thunder

+ Destroy rock / Tree and get loot

[ Building V2 ]

+ New crafting table

+ Blueprint

(to put in the crafting table (in your hands with E))

+ Open Everything system

(chest and drawers you found on the map)

+ Animations

(Animations for interaction, destruction, placement, damage)

+ New physic door system

+ Height limit

up to 100 builds

+ Door Code lock

(Securise your house with a digital code to lock the door, ProTips : try to remember your code or you will have to detroy your own door...

Also remember to lock your door before leaving. Leo and I are not responsible for any burglary of your home. Same thing to avoid giving your code to a guy just because he make you an emote :D )

+ Code lock mode streamer

(if you are a streamer use the hide button to hide your password when you make it)

[ Map Interaction V1 ]

The game changer !

+ Map interaction system

(The whole map is destructible but also removable. You can break the objects around you but also disassemble them with a screwdriver to bring them home)

+ 6 class of environments objects

(to better understand what you can do with the Map interaction system)

1 - NO DESTRUCTIBLE / NO POSABLE/ NO MOVABLE / NO INTERACTION : Giant things like a house or a cliff

2 - DESTRUCTIBLE / POSABLE / NO MOVABLE / NO INTERACTION : Building wall for your base

3 - DESTRUCTIBLE / POSABLE / MOVABLE / NO INTERACTION : Decorative object like a chair

4 - DESTRUCTIBLE / POSABLE / MOVABLE / INTERACTION CONTENT : Chests and drawers

5 - DESTRUCTIBLE / POSABLE / MOVABLE / INTERACTION INTERFACE : Open a UI like a furnace interface

6 - DESTRUCTIBLE / POSABLE / MOVABLE / INTERACTION ACTIVATE : Activate and disable like a button

[

Player Weight V2 ]

+ Weight of objects

+ Inventory Weight Calculation

(The weight of your inventory is calculated and affects your speed)

+ Reduced player

speed by Weight

+ Different jump

caused by weight

[ Ragdoll V4 ]

+ Better Replication

+ Better Realism to impacts

+ Physical animations

(Hold X)

+Push system

(when you violently hit a player / a zombie / an item / or simply the ground you can fall)

[ Player V2 ]

+ 122 New hair and beard

(Configurable in menu)

+ New mouths and face expressions

(when talking with voice chat (V)

+ 156 New hats , bandanna , glasses...

(you need to find on the map)

+ New military closes

+ New backpacks

+ Switch camera side with V

(Help to shoot left or right behind a wall)

Image

