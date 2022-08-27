Devblog 24

This update introduces a new ingredient management system. I received a lot of feedback on the old system, and after some testing I concluded that it was not working as intended. The old system worked well enough in the early game, but in the late game it fell apart. Balancing ingredients just became unmanageable.

Ingredient piles removed

Previously, when the storage racks were full, ingredients would be stored on the floor. This attracted rats very quickly. I completely removed this system, because as mentioned in the intro, it turned into an unmanageable mess very quickly.

Deliveries will now fill the storage racks until they are full, and stop after that. I plan to reintroduce rats in a new way in the next update.

Ingrediënt quality and decay

Removing the ingredient pile system left me with one big issue: There was no longer any incentive to not order too many ingredients. The solution I came up with is ingredient quality. On delivery, all ingredients start with 100% quality, but they will very slowly decay. So if you order too many ingredients, and it takes a long time for the ingredients to be used, they will be of very low quality.

New ingredient inventory window

To help get some insight into the current quality of your ingredients, I reworked the inventory window. You can now see the quality of your ingredients. I also made sure that ingredients that are not on the menu, get grayed out. I think that this adds some visual clarity.

What’s next

The new ingredient system is still in its infancy, and needs some testing and refining. This is probably what I will be doing next week. Please let me know if you have any idea’s / feedback for the new system.