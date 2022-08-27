Game Redesign Update - August 27th, 2022

Hello everyone,

Today I wanted to finally patch the game to align with the original gameplay philosophy and return it to it's root, bringing back randomly generated dungeons. Please see the last announcement for many more details regarding this change.

What's important to note for returning players is the change in game progression and quests. Please read near the end of the announcement for more details.



It has been a great deal of work to totally reimplement old gameplay concepts but I'm very happy and excited with how it has turned out. Level quality has increased significantly while being easier to maintain. This change will allow me to add more content much faster than before, giving me time to improve the quality of UI, fix bugs, and finally get to new content.

Now with that jargon out of the way, onto the fun stuff.

Changes & Improvements

Dungeons are now randomly generated and the old dungeons no longer exist.

Quests have been reimagined and had their reward values changed to better fit the new game progression.

Added new UI elements mini-map, active quest tracker, and positive buff bar.

Moved attack notification UI to left of target health bar.

Auto Attacking and movement is no longer interrupted by instant abilities, though, abilities can still interrupt your attack animation. Combat should now feel much more engaging and far less restrictive.

Added a fade effect for better transitions to loading screens.

Improved the functionality of the hero select in the main menu. Also added lights to indicate the currently selected hero and which hero you are hovering.

Many restrictions have been removed from the enchanting skill, now allowing the ability to dis/enchant unique items and dis/enchant items of higher levels at a lower level enchanting skill.

Added the enchanted attribute to item tooltip UI.

Waypoints have been introduced to serve as points of travel and revival.

Knockdown has been removed from the game.

Stat, XP reward, and ability changes to various enemies and bosses.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where you could target dead units.

Fixed an issue where projectile spells could not hit larger enemies.

Fixed an issue where enemies would cast debuff spells too frequently.

Fixed an issue where players would get animation locked from dodging.

Fixed an issue where players would get animation locked from interrupting abilities.

Fixed an issue where joining players could not hear certain combat sounds.

Fixed an issue where joining players would not gain skill XP properly.

Fixed an issue where joining players would not gain quest rewards.

Fixed an issue where joining players stats would not increase when applying stat points.

Fixed an issue where joining players attack type would be incorrect, breaking animations.

Fixed an issue where joining players could not see outlines of meshes when hovering.

I may have missed some things, its been a while since the last update but I hope this was worth the wait. I've found the new gameplay to be much more refreshing and enjoyable and I hope you do as well. There is still much to do and, as always, various aspects of the game (like story and level design) are still subject to change. But as far as gameplay progression and direction goes, this is likely near (if not) the final take.

Thank you very much for the support,

Alex