Regiments update for 27 August 2022

Beta Update 1.0.5

Build 9400449

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next Beta branch update.
If no major issues are found, I plan to roll it to the main branch in a day or two.

Updated the Attack Mode:

  • Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units

  • Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total

  • 'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers

  • Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives

  • Add randomized obstacle lines

  • Increase the player starting points slightly
    (Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)

  • Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations

  • Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons

  • Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets

  • Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)

  • Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much

  • Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids

  • Add 60 minutes time limit option to Skirmish

Forgotten 1.0.4 changes that weren't mention in previous changelog:

  • Add option to change cursor size
  • Add option to sort platoons by type in the main panel

Changed depots in internal branch

