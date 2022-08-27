Beta Update 1.0.5

The next Beta branch update.

If no major issues are found, I plan to roll it to the main branch in a day or two.

Updated the Attack Mode:

Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units

Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total

'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers

Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives

Add randomized obstacle lines

Increase the player starting points slightly

(Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)

Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations

Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons

Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets

Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)

Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much

Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids