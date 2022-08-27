Beta Update 1.0.5

The next Beta branch update.
If no major issues are found, I plan to roll it to the main branch in a day or two.
Updated the Attack Mode:
-
Fix the over-the-top counter-attacks by significantly reducing the amount of "counter-attack points" defender receives for retreating units
-
Fix player force unable to grow above 1000 DPs total
-
'Disperse' the static defenders by adding flanking positions far outside the objective areas. Keep that in mind when doing deep flanking maneuvers
-
Improve AAA/SAM positioning - they will avoid frontline objectives
-
Add randomized obstacle lines
-
Increase the player starting points slightly
(Some more changes to the Attack mode are planned for later)
-
Blind Guardian: Fix longer re-deployment delays for retreated & destroyed platoons compared to other operations
-
Reaction: Significantly reduce the frequency and strength of "unannounced" counter-attacks, added a link from Red spawn to Warehouses, added a pair of replacement squads for Marder platoons
-
Adjust ATGM firing logic - unless explicitly ordered, units will avoid wasting missiles on retreating targets
-
Re-enable wrecks clean-up routine - currently, the amount of wrecks it considers 'too much' is dependent on the Detail level setting (50 / 100 / 150)
-
Disable LOS Tool range rings when displayed by Shift - they overlapped with weapon & vision ranges too much
-
Adjust 203mm TacAid effects to be more distinguishable from regular artillery TacAids
-
Add 60 minutes time limit option to Skirmish
Forgotten 1.0.4 changes that weren't mention in previous changelog:
- Add option to change cursor size
- Add option to sort platoons by type in the main panel
Changed depots in internal branch