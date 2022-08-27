[Ver 1.0.08270] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed maze rooms in dungeons to not be blocked off.
- Fixed spike floor in the dungeon to prevent overgrowth.
- Fixed problem with some stone statues not appearing in dungeons.
- Fixed problem with the camera being buried in the wall in some dungeons.
- Fixed duplication of items obtained by using keys.
- Fixed incorrect selection of demons appearing in monster houses.
- Guidance given to zombie species so that they do not imitate faerie species' matchmaking conditions.
- Fixed status of some characters.
- Adjusted the difficulty level of strength contests.
- Corrected the notation of recovery mark.
- Fixed conversion candidates when entering names.
- Fixed cursor behavior when entering names.
- Added a tab for favorites when mediating Sensei.
- Fixed the problem of increasing the number of demons in some events.
- Fixed the display name of Gabri-san during events.
