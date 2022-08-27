 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 27 August 2022

[Ver 1.0.08270] Update Info

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed maze rooms in dungeons to not be blocked off.
  • Fixed spike floor in the dungeon to prevent overgrowth.
  • Fixed problem with some stone statues not appearing in dungeons.
  • Fixed problem with the camera being buried in the wall in some dungeons.
  • Fixed duplication of items obtained by using keys.
  • Fixed incorrect selection of demons appearing in monster houses.
  • Guidance given to zombie species so that they do not imitate faerie species' matchmaking conditions.
  • Fixed status of some characters.
  • Adjusted the difficulty level of strength contests.
  • Corrected the notation of recovery mark.
  • Fixed conversion candidates when entering names.
  • Fixed cursor behavior when entering names.
  • Added a tab for favorites when mediating Sensei.
  • Fixed the problem of increasing the number of demons in some events.
  • Fixed the display name of Gabri-san during events.

