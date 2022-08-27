New features of the map editor. New decor: Fireworks. Balance. QoL

GENERAl
- Added croatian language.
- A new decorative feature has been added, the launching of fireworks.
- Only players with at least a little experience can create a squad.
MAP EDITOR
- Map size can be set to any custom size.
- Maps now require a description of all teams and factions present on the map.
- There is now an option to set units on the map.
- Implemented a new tool ruler. It can measure the distance between two points.
- The camera can be lifted higher than twice.
- Brush size is increased by 2.5 times.
- Added surface point information.
VISUAL
- All fortifications now have a factional coloring.
- Metal deposit models have been updated.
BALANCE
Stone Age
- Worker: timber extraction speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
- Warrior: price decreased from 50 to 45 food.
- Upgrade "Fur shoe": speed increase raised from 5 to 8
- Upgrade "Wicker Sling": extra damage increased from 1 to 2
- Upgrade "Leather shoes": speed increase raised from 15 to 18
- Upgrade "Berry comb": price increased from 170 to 200 materials.
- Upgrade "Firewood ropes": price increased from 200 to 240 food.
Early Europe
- Worker: metal gathering speed increased from 0.6 to 0.7, wood gathering speed increased from 1.3 to 1.4, stone gathering speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2
- Pier: price increased from 250 to 300 materials.
- Legionary: price decreased from 100/120/100 to 80/100/80 .
Early Asia
- Worker: metal gathering speed increased from 0.5 to 0.6, berry gathering speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1, wood gathering speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2, stone gathering speed increased from 0.9 to 1.0
- Pier: price increased from 165 to 200 materials.
- Stables: the price has been increased from 200 to 220 materials.
- Hand ram: health increased from 120 to 130
Western Europe
- "Sharpened Tip" upgrade renamed to "Weighted Tip"
- Worker: wood gathering speed increased from 1.4 to 1.5, stone gathering speed increased from 1.1 to 1.2
- Horse crossbowman: training time reduced from 60/45 to 55/40 sec.
- Heavy Knight: price reduced from 150/100/250 to 150/100/200
- Dragoon: time between attacks reduced from 4 to 3.5 sec.
- Pikeman: price increased from 100/50/25 to 100/60/30, structural damage reduced from 10 to 8
- Upgrade "metal axis": price increased from 500/200/0 to 600/200/200
- Upgrade "warehouse shelving": price increased from 500 to 700 materials.
- Upgrade "cleavage wedges": price increased from 400/0/100 to 600/0/200
- Upgrade "supertough pickaxe": price increased from 0/500/100 to 0/700/200
- Upgrade "steerable sail": price increased from 600 to 800 materials.
- Upgrade "fishing nets": price increased from 300 to 500 materials.
- Upgrade "bulat": price increased from 600/0/400 to 900/0/400.
- Upgrade "light abrasive sharpening": price raised from 500/0/500 to 800/0/500
- Upgrade "weighted tip": price went from 400/0/400 to 600/0/400
- Upgrade "ballistic sight": price increased from 0/600/100 to 0/800/200
Eastern Europe
- "Sharpened Tip" upgrade renamed to "Weighted Tip"
- Worker: wood gathering speed increased from 1.4 to 1.5, stone gathering speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
- Horse crossbowman: training time reduced from 80 to 70 sec.
- Horse archer: damage increased from 10 to 11, time between attacks decreased from 1.4 to 1.3
- Dragoon: inter-attack time decreased from 4 to 3.5 sec.
- Pikeman: Damage to buildings reduced from 9 to 8
- Upgrade "warehouse shelving": price increased from 500 to 700 materials.
- Upgrade "cleavage wedges": price increased from 400/0/100 to 600/0/200
- Upgrade "supertough pickaxe": price increased from 0/600/100 to 0/700/200
- Upgrade "steerable sail": price increased from 600 to 800 materials.
- Upgrade "fishing nets": price increased from 300 to 500 materials.
- Upgrade "bulat": price increased from 600/0/400 to 900/0/400.
- Upgrade "light abrasive sharpening": price raised from 500/0/500 to 800/0/500
- Upgrade "weighted tip": price went from 400/0/400 to 600/0/400
- Upgrade "ballistic sight": price increased from 0/600/100 to 0/800/200
West Asia
- "Sharpened Tip" upgrade renamed to "Weighted Tip"
- Worker: metal gathering speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8, wood gathering speed increased from 1.3 to 1.4, stone gathering speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
- Azap: movement speed increased from 60 to 63
- Sarbaz: movement speed increased from 50 to 52
- Upgrade "warehouse shelving": price increased from 400 to 600 materials.
- Upgrade "improved harness": price increased from 200/600/0 to 300/800/0
- Upgrade "cornac": price increased from 500/200/0 to 700/200/0
- Upgrade "sorting supplies": price increased from 500 to 700 food.
- Upgrade "ballistic sight": price increased from 0/500/0 to 0/600/100.
- Upgrade "weighted tip": price increased from 400/100/0 to 600/100/0
East Asia
- "Sharpened Tip" upgrade renamed to "Weighted Tip"
- Worker: metal gathering speed increased from 0.7 to 0.8, wood gathering speed increased from 1.3 to 1.4, stone gathering speed increased from 1.0 to 1.1
- Cho-ko-nu: time between attacks decreased from 4 to 3.5 sec.
- Springald: damage increased from 70 to 75, time between attacks decreased from 6 to 5.5 sec.
- Dragoon: time between attacks decreased from 4 to 3.5 sec.
- Upgrade "warehouse shelving": price increased from 400 to 600 materials.
- Upgrade "light abrasive sharpening": price increased from 0/150/150 to 0/300/150
- Upgrade "weighted tip": price increased from 400/100/0 to 600/100/0
Abstract country
- Cavalryman: damage increased from 18 to 20
- Machine gunner: time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec
- Upgrade "tank blueprints": price increased from 1000/1000/0 to 1200/1200/0
- Upgrade "mortar": price increased from 400/600/0 to 400/800/0
- Upgrade "ballistic sight": price increased from 0/600/100 to 0/800/200
- Upgrade "heavy tank blueprints": price increased from 2000/2000/0 to 2500/2500/0
- Upgrade "enhanced equipment": price increased from 500/500/150 to 1000/500/200
- Upgrade "reinforced equipment": price increased from 0/200/800 to 0/600/800
United Kingdom
- Light machine gun: time between attacks reduced from 3.2 to 3.0 sec
- Rhombus Tank: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 2.0 to 1.8 sec
India
- Elephant-machine gun: time between attacks reduced from 3.2 to 3.0 sec
- Sikh: time between shots reduced from 2.0 to 1.8 sec
- Upgrade "training standards": price increased from 2000/1000/0 to 2500/1200/0
Turkey
- Light cannon: time between attacks reduced from 10 to 9 sec.
- Sniper: time between attacks reduced from 3.5 to 3.2 sec.
- Sniper in position: time between attacks reduced from 3.0 to 2.8 sec.
Russian Empire/USSR
- Red Devil: damage increased from 18 to 20
- Upgrade "Grenade": price increased from 2000/1000/200 to 2500/1000/400
- "Rocket launcher" renamed to "BM13"
France
- FT17: time between shots increased from 4.2 to 4.4 sec
- Potez 633: price increased from 400/900/500 to 500/1000/600
China
- Mounted guardsman: price increased from 300/50/20 to 330/50/20
- Type R: time between machine gun attacks reduced from 2.8 to 2.5 sec
- Foreign Supply Center: price increased from 0/2000/1500 to 0/3000/1500
Japan
- Upgrade "paper dome": price increased from 1000 to 1200 materials.
- Sentoku: The launch price of the Sakura blossom MXY7 has been reduced from 100/450/100 to 80/400/80
Poland
- Ulan: price increased from 250/50/0 to 300/50/0, spear damage increased from 20 to 22
- Tankette KS: health reduced from 300 to 280
- Tankette KD: Health reduced from 300 to 280
- Upgrade "grenade": price increased from 2000/1000/200 to 2500/1000/400
Hungary/Austro-Hungary
- Nimrod: time between attacks increased from 4 to 4.5 sec
- Csaba: price of upgrade to anti-tank increased from 100/0/100 to 300/0/200, upgrade time increased from 10 to 15 sec
- Csaba AT: time between heavy gun shots increased from 4 to 4.5 sec
- Upgrade "New assault weapon": price increased from 0/2000/1000 to 0/3000/1200
