 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FIND ALL 2: Middle Ages update for 27 August 2022

Fixed minor bugs (gamepad).

Share · View all patches · Build 9400343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed inability to find figurines on the island using the gamepad. Thank you for broadcasting _그므시라꼬.

Fixed the ruins, now the lizard will not remain white and the ruins will already be painted over.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1722522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link