Slime Dice - 1.0.2 Update!

Been working all night to make an update after some feedback. Alot of quality of life things, like being able to see unit's stats outside of combat, as well as some new abilities and a reduction in the end-game difficulty. Overall a very good update.

Created three new abilities to give characters.

Dedicated Healer, which reduces the cost of the Heal spell from 3 spell slots down to 1.

Keen Eye, which makes Observation and Clairvoyance far more likely to proc.

Striker, which adds +5 to initiative.

Added a viewer to see unit abilities and base stats in the armory.

Added a tooltip to the shop menu to let you see what an item does.

Items have new and expanded lore, and are also more descriptive to what they do in-game.

Fixed a bug that would reduce a player's money count when submitting an invalid name.

Decreased game startup splash logo and load times.

Made plate armor have no hit bonus reduction, and reduced the total AC given from it.

Reduced late game enemy damage, armor class, hit bonus, and health.