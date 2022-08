Share · View all patches · Build 9400251 · Last edited 27 August 2022 – 11:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Fixed problem with stutter in boat (Thailand)

Added ability to teleport back to shore when using a boat (Thailand)

Fixed problem with invisible wall in Slovakia

Added information when PAD is detected:

_"The game controller is not fully funtionally right now.

We recommend using a mouse and keyboard.

We are working on a solution that will be available soon.

We apologize and ask for your patience. "_