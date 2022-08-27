- Fixed: Kobold shooters should no longer be bugged
- You can now flip the palisade wall the other way around with the R/T (rotate building) keys
- The rotate overlay helper (with the two arrows) now shows the correct keys if you have re-assigned them
- Improved wintery look on Hellhafen
- Improve terrain looks on Kroburg (Microsplat, adds puddles, wetness and snow in winter)
- Improved pathfinding and collision detection around gates
- Some small code optimizations
Black Forest update for 27 August 2022
Bugfixes and Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
