Black Forest update for 27 August 2022

Bugfixes and Improvements

Build 9400191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Kobold shooters should no longer be bugged
  • You can now flip the palisade wall the other way around with the R/T (rotate building) keys
  • The rotate overlay helper (with the two arrows) now shows the correct keys if you have re-assigned them
  • Improved wintery look on Hellhafen
  • Improve terrain looks on Kroburg (Microsplat, adds puddles, wetness and snow in winter)
  • Improved pathfinding and collision detection around gates
  • Some small code optimizations

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
