刻一刻ト浦 update for 27 August 2022

*Notice of Steam updates

刻一刻ト浦 update for 27 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KIKURA has an update function in the game,
but updates may be executed on Steam for various reasons.

There is no problem to execute this update.
The content of the update is the same as the one updated in the game.

Open link