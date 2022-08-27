Untrusted - v1.152 - Changelog

New Features
- Added 7 new badges: Knowledgeable, Good Boy, Bad Boy, Dangerous Playground, PB&J, Full House, Natural Talent
- Added 1 new avatar for upcoming giveaway
- Added September Supporter token and avatar (Available for purchase from September 1st)
Balance Changes
- "Salted Meat", "Pencil" and "Soda" purchase requirement has been lowered to Level 1.
Server Side Changes
- Removed mistakenly awarded Season 4 badge from affected players and fixed the bug causing it
- Minor performance improvements
Client Changes
- Fixed breakline issue in logs introduced in 1.151
- Minor miscellaneous improvements
Known Issues
- August token's avatar (Script Kiddie Hallucination) isn't Script-Kiddish enough. It will be re-hallucinated soon.
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update