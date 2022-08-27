 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 27 August 2022

Untrusted - v1.152 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9400029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added 7 new badges: Knowledgeable, Good Boy, Bad Boy, Dangerous Playground, PB&J, Full House, Natural Talent
  • Added 1 new avatar for upcoming giveaway
  • Added September Supporter token and avatar (Available for purchase from September 1st)

Balance Changes

  • "Salted Meat", "Pencil" and "Soda" purchase requirement has been lowered to Level 1.

Server Side Changes

  • Removed mistakenly awarded Season 4 badge from affected players and fixed the bug causing it
  • Minor performance improvements

Client Changes

  • Fixed breakline issue in logs introduced in 1.151
  • Minor miscellaneous improvements

Known Issues

  • August token's avatar (Script Kiddie Hallucination) isn't Script-Kiddish enough. It will be re-hallucinated soon.
  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

