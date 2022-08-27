- Inflater machine's bellows can no longer get stuck on itself.
- Kobold AIs can be turned with precision grabbing and they'll stay in that direction.
- Breast physics adjustments, they now spread out when very large.
- Sold kobolds now also include their pocket money in the reward.
KoboldKare update for 27 August 2022
Patch 318_042C1AD
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update