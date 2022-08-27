 Skip to content

KoboldKare update for 27 August 2022

Patch 318_042C1AD

Patch 318_042C1AD

  • Inflater machine's bellows can no longer get stuck on itself.
  • Kobold AIs can be turned with precision grabbing and they'll stay in that direction.
  • Breast physics adjustments, they now spread out when very large.
  • Sold kobolds now also include their pocket money in the reward.

