ver1.18

・When a button was set to XBOX notation, decision cancel was written in the opposite way.

・Fixed that the stick does not become an input when the input of the stick is very shallow.

・Fixed that the number of plays, etc. in the adventure trail were not updated until the loading timing.

・The same key cannot be set in the key configuration settings.

・The "Tempest Charm" has been enhanced.

