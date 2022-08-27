 Skip to content

Alive Cursor update for 27 August 2022

3.2.0 is release!

Build 9399876 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Support PostProcessing! Finally evenything can be shiny!(In your face! URP!)
  • Update DefaultEnvironmentController.ConfigInfo.
  • Update the waveform of AudioVisualizerIcoSphere's appearance.

