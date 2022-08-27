 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Neutrino Playtest update for 27 August 2022

Version 2022.08.27

Share · View all patches · Build 9399865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • NEW: Button to clear prefs now shows a confirmation dialog
  • FIX: Setting to save screenshots is now disabled by default
  • FIX: Balancing levels 1 and 2

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103051
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103052
  • Loading history…
Depot 2103053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link