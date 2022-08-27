- NEW: Button to clear prefs now shows a confirmation dialog
- FIX: Setting to save screenshots is now disabled by default
- FIX: Balancing levels 1 and 2
Neutrino Playtest update for 27 August 2022
Version 2022.08.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
