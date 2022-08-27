 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 27 August 2022

[HOTFIX] 2022.08.27 Hotfix Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

**There was an urgent fix, so we proceeded with the hotfix update.

You can update the patch as soon as you shut down and restart the steam.**

Today's hotfix history.

# What has been modified in this hotfix
  • After updating the Unity network module, many network errors have occurred, so rollback is proceeding.
  • Character size issues, skill issues, etc
  • Fixed the problem that 3 copper ingots were displayed in the Sincerity Itself (1) quest description.

