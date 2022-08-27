[HOTFIX] 2022.08.27 Hotfix Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
**There was an urgent fix, so we proceeded with the hotfix update.
You can update the patch as soon as you shut down and restart the steam.**
Today's hotfix history.
# What has been modified in this hotfix
- After updating the Unity network module, many network errors have occurred, so rollback is proceeding.
- Character size issues, skill issues, etc
- Fixed the problem that 3 copper ingots were displayed in the Sincerity Itself (1) quest description.
Changed files in this update