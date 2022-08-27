Hello, Yujin Games.

Lucky stamina has been released.You can play for free right now. Thank you!

■synopsis =======

"If there's always someone who's lucky, there might always be someone who'"

A, a normal high school student living in OOO-gu, OOO-dong. He is a lucky student. No, I'd say luck follows him.

The elevator door opens just in time, the questions are taken, the two yolks of the egg

**With some lacking but overflowing luck, he was living a fairly satisfying life.

Then one day, unlike her, she meets Kim Soo-yeon ** who is always unlucky, and Hwang Jin-ah [/b] a crazy adherent of similar science.

A crossover between the lucky and the unlucky! Lucky Stamina, here we go!

■Game Information =======

Genre: Miyeonshi, Visual Nobel

Playtime: 6–8 hours

Game difficulty: ☆☆☆★★

Illustration: Pleats

※Be careful!※

Lucky Stamina has a large number of scenarios based on Yoo Jin-sik's gag, [i] Yoo Jin-sik's emotions , and Yoo Jin-sik's understanding .

The main character of Lucky Stamina is more self-conscious than the main character of Psycho-Jirai, and the atmosphere is more dramatic and fluid than the Grand Empire Amane.

Lucky Stamina has been breaking the Fourth Wall all the time, including *Himi and all kinds of drivel, nonsense and pointless productions **.

Please pay attention to these gag codes or emotions and play them.

■How to play =======

Lucky Stamina consists of 17 chapters, each of which gives you a choice.

Users can choose Kim Soo-yeon's choice to increase her favorability, or Hwang Jin-ah's choice to increase her favorability.

The game will feature two outdoor dating events and one forced date event, and the selection of outdoor dating events and the affinity of the heroine will determine the main ending.

Users can increase their affinity with the heroine and view the 8 endings through various challenges.

This game is optimized for 19201080 (FHD) quality.

■How to operate =======

Left-click: Select and expand text

Mouse wheel: Rollback of previous and subsequent metabolism

Keyboard TAB Button: Skip Torque

Keyboard CTRL button: Skip

Keyboard SPACE button: Hide Metabolism