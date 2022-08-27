Update, Version 20220827

English
New Steam Achievement: BY GOD IT'S BERNIE SANDERS WITH A STEEL CHAIR! (It requires hitting Trump with a steel chair of Sanders.)
[Egypt]The entrance cave now has a better name.
[Egypt]Added a new area outside this cave.
Added a module to manage all the complex condition checks for some steam achievements.
Added a wiki page about achievements (Warning! Spoilers!): https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Achievements
简体中文
新的STEAM成就：天呐！那是桑德斯和他的钢铁折凳！（解锁条件：用桑德斯的钢铁折凳殴打川普。）
【埃及】入口的洞穴有了一个更好的名字。
【埃及】一个新的区域在这个洞穴外开放。
加入了一个负责判断复杂的Steam成就解锁条件的模块。
加入了关于成就的维基页面（有剧透！）：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Achievements
