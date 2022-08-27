Update, Version 20220827

English

##########Content############

New Steam Achievement: BY GOD IT'S BERNIE SANDERS WITH A STEEL CHAIR! (It requires hitting Trump with a steel chair of Sanders.)

[Egypt]The entrance cave now has a better name.

[Egypt]Added a new area outside this cave.

##########System#############

Added a module to manage all the complex condition checks for some steam achievements.

##########WIKI###############

Added a wiki page about achievements (Warning! Spoilers!): https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Achievements

简体中文

##########Content############

新的STEAM成就：天呐！那是桑德斯和他的钢铁折凳！（解锁条件：用桑德斯的钢铁折凳殴打川普。）

【埃及】入口的洞穴有了一个更好的名字。

【埃及】一个新的区域在这个洞穴外开放。

##########System#############

加入了一个负责判断复杂的Steam成就解锁条件的模块。

##########WIKI###############

加入了关于成就的维基页面（有剧透！）：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Achievements