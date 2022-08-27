Blub Emporium V.1.2.2

Blub Emporium Version 1.2.2 - Change Log

This small update addresses some bugs & balance, adds a second mine shaft, a crate full of resources, and some bundles of balloons!

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

Added "Frozen Mine Shaft" (Farm Special).

Added "Resource Crate" (Farm Special).

Added "Blub Balloons" (Emporium Deco).

Added "Lucky Balloons" (Emporium Deco).

VISUAL:

Raised model rockets by a single pixel when on Blubs' heads.

Changed Lunar Siphon placement guide to use the "store" colour rather than the "demolish" colour to better reflect its intent.

Changed Cultivator placement guides to use the "place" colour rather than the "demolish" colour.

UI:

Hovering over the quick-task button while the FPS counter is on will now keep it in the same spot.

Added moonstone resource outline to the placement guide tiles seen when placing Lunar Siphons (to better illustrate their purpose).

Added alternating scythe/bomb icon outlines to the placement guide tiles for all Harvesters.

Added plant icon outline to the placement guide tiles for all Cultivators.

Cultivators are now more verbose when they are not usable. i.e. if they are blocked or not facing the correct terrain.

Slot Machines and the Night Market now show Lunar Token balance when hovering over the interact button.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

Doubled capacity* of ice cube hoppers to better line up with their demand: 40 -> 80.

Increased capacity* of flower hoppers to better line up with their demand: 45 -> 60.

Slashed liquidation requirement for Cosmic Correspondence VI: 14250 -> 9250.

Increased value of the Infinite Gumball Machine: 6255 -> 12255.

Increased value of Mini-golf: 1400 -> 4410.

Increased value of the Orange Arcade: 500 -> 1200.

Increased value of the Retro Arcade: 3750 -> 6750.

Increased value of the Nature fountain: 4440 -> 8440.

Doubled capacity* of Lunar Siphons to accentuate their role: 10 -> 20.

Decreased interact delay of Lunar Siphons: .15s -> .05s.

Changed slot machine to now have a negative house edge, instead of a static 50 LT prize, it's based on the statistically average price to hit plus one, rounded UP to the nearest 50.

Drastically decreased value of slot machine: 1000000 -> 777777.

Moved boost zone position on unprocessors from 75% of the bar to 35% so that they can be filled quicker.

Increased capacity* of cone unprocessors: 20 -> 150.

Increased capacity* of iron bar unprocessors: 25 -> 200.

Increased capacity* of pigment unprocessors: 25 -> 120.

Increased capacity* of cream unprocessors: 25 -> 180.

Increased capacity* of flour unprocessors: 25 -> 200.

Increased capacity* of sugar unprocessors: 25 -> 200.

Increased capacity* of paper unprocessors: 30 -> 250.

20 more Cosmic Lava is now obtained upon destruction of the meteorite. Pre-1.2.2 files with destroyed meteorites will still be given the additional 20.

If the gum tree is some-how not obtained by half-way to max level, it will have a 25% chance of dropping in the wheel.

If a strawberry milk mixer is obtained but not the fridge, then the fridge is significantly more likely to drop past level 30 and vice versa.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

Removed residual debug wheel spin viewer bound to J.

Converted game to run as a 64-bit executable. 32-bit operating system support has been retired. According to Steam's hardware survey, only a small fraction of a percent of users are running on 32-bit.

Dropped "STICKS" from the sugarcane importer's name to match its hopper counterpart. Technical name will remain the same for compatibility reasons.

Increased Lunar Harvester/Reaper concurrent run limit further from 2 to 5.

Fixed game checking outside of the farm for water streams adjacent to flower sprouters.

Changed the way tags are read in schematics so that colons can be used in the actual content. e.g. "@title: Hello! :)" in .schematics file will work now.

MISC:

Corrected a/an error on "The Cherries On Top III" task.

*Capacity changes will take affect on items placed after the update. Moving previously placed items will apply the changes to them.

As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!