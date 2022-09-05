Patch 1.8 + New Game Available!

I just released my new game, Chambers of Devious Design, a tactical turn-based game, where you need to build a lair for an evil mastermind. If you enjoy turn-based games, there's a good chance you will like this one also! :)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1650860/Chambers_of_Devious_Design
To celebrate the occasion, I also added two cool new challenges to Mortal Glory and updated it to version 1.8.
Patch 1.8
- [New challenge] Beast Mode: Start with a beast & encounter more beasts
- [New challenge] Lone Survivor: Team size limited to 1 unit
- Added a counter to show how many challenges are active
- The game will now remember last active challenges between play sessions
Changed files in this update