-Added library encounter
-Added 2 other random encounters(small chance to appear)
-Lowest tribulation level is set to one-nine
-Adjusted final damage from health and spirit via techniques and cultivation methods
-Removed obstacles inside xian tomb boss room
-Emergency Spirit Regen proc threshold changed from 20% to 40%
-Increased crit chance bonus for Sight Focus and Great Precision
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 27 August 2022
Update Notes for Aug 27
