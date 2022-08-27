 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 27 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 27

Share · View all patches · Build 9399665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added library encounter
-Added 2 other random encounters(small chance to appear)
-Lowest tribulation level is set to one-nine
-Adjusted final damage from health and spirit via techniques and cultivation methods
-Removed obstacles inside xian tomb boss room
-Emergency Spirit Regen proc threshold changed from 20% to 40%
-Increased crit chance bonus for Sight Focus and Great Precision

