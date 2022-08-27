 Skip to content

Lighthouse Keeper update for 27 August 2022

First Week Patch!

Build 9399482

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have been listening to your feedback and made countless small changes and balances in the game.

Additionally our team fixed all the known bugs. Let us know if there is issues you face in the community tab.

~ Stratera Games Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023051
  • Loading history…
