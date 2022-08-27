- Block custom user registration
- Repair the monster tower can not repeat the challenge
- Fix the display problem of ranking rewards
- Get all mails with one click
- Change the reward card of the qualifying match
巨龙召唤 update for 27 August 2022
Dragon Call Update Instructions 2022-8
