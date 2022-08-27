 Skip to content

巨龙召唤 update for 27 August 2022

Dragon Call Update Instructions 2022-8

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Block custom user registration
  2. Repair the monster tower can not repeat the challenge
  3. Fix the display problem of ranking rewards
  4. Get all mails with one click
  5. Change the reward card of the qualifying match

