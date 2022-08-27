 Skip to content

SixGrid update for 27 August 2022

SixGrid v0.3.5

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. The major changes include;

  • Added Search Options, where you can only allow certain ratings, and/or block multiple tags.
  • When querying e621ng-based websites with invalid credentials, the Search tool now displays an error message if there is one.
  • The Steam New Feed can be viewed on the Home screen.

You can view the full list of changes, including code, on the SixGrid v0.3.4 Pull Request

