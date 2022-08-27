SixGrid v0.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9399455 · Last edited 27 August 2022 – 06:13:15 UTC by Wendy

An update to SixGrid has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart SixGrid. The major changes include;

Added Search Options, where you can only allow certain ratings, and/or block multiple tags.

When querying e621ng-based websites with invalid credentials, the Search tool now displays an error message if there is one.

The Steam New Feed can be viewed on the Home screen.

You can view the full list of changes, including code, on the SixGrid v0.3.4 Pull Request