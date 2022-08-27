 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barbaria update for 27 August 2022

Barbaria 0.9.5 Content Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9399413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • New God Power: Sabotage - Temporarily disables structures within a range.
  • New God Power: Bamboozle - Temporarily fools an enemy into fighting for your team.
  • New Item: Harvester - Equips on back, Allows Minions to destroy Power Crystals, Destroying Crystal gives it one Charge that can be fired like a blaster.
  • New Feature: Reinforcements - At Realm Level 3 you can Unlock 2 reinforcement slots to place Minions on. When one of your allies dies during an attack you can un-possess your Champion and put the Reinforcement Minion into battle.
  • New Feature: Ring of Champions - Survive as your own Champion against endless procedural enemies. Kill as many as you can. Weekly Leaderboard. Available periodically on the Map.
  • New Trial of the Ancients: Endless Onslaught - After all other trials are complete you try defending against endless procedural waves of enemies. Last as long as you can. Available periodically in the Trials of the Ancients area.
  • New Feature: Leaderboards - In game viewable leaderboards for Mightiness and Fortitude. Walk out on the plank in the stronghold to see Leaders and your personal rank.
  • New Fragment: Two Tunnels
Improvements and Fixes:
  • Balance: Increase Barbarian and Gladiatrix champion power ramp a bit.
  • Matchmaking: Make sure players on the high Mightiness/Fortitude range still get served to other players.
  • Matchmaking: Reduce Mightiness/Fortitude variability at higher score ranges.
  • Swap default calibrate buttons to “B” on Index instead of thumbsticks.
  • Minions pop up into the air when hit on the ground.
  • Fix inventory drops for Deity Disruptor, Imp Pride, and Marauder's Blade.
  • Fix object highlighting when grabbing structures off board.
  • New one-timer attack for Zealots and Barbarian when an enemy is tossed to them.
  • Backend: Unity Engine Update from 2019 to 2021
  • Performance: Jobify more systems and improve various performance
  • Performance: Pack assets together for faster hdd booting
  • Fix skybox ambient lighting when switching skyboxes
  • SSAO enabled on "Highest" graphics setting (for those with Mighty GPUs)
  • Various other bug fixes and polish improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link