Barbaria 0.9.5 Content Update

New Features:
- New God Power: Sabotage - Temporarily disables structures within a range.
- New God Power: Bamboozle - Temporarily fools an enemy into fighting for your team.
- New Item: Harvester - Equips on back, Allows Minions to destroy Power Crystals, Destroying Crystal gives it one Charge that can be fired like a blaster.
- New Feature: Reinforcements - At Realm Level 3 you can Unlock 2 reinforcement slots to place Minions on. When one of your allies dies during an attack you can un-possess your Champion and put the Reinforcement Minion into battle.
- New Feature: Ring of Champions - Survive as your own Champion against endless procedural enemies. Kill as many as you can. Weekly Leaderboard. Available periodically on the Map.
- New Trial of the Ancients: Endless Onslaught - After all other trials are complete you try defending against endless procedural waves of enemies. Last as long as you can. Available periodically in the Trials of the Ancients area.
- New Feature: Leaderboards - In game viewable leaderboards for Mightiness and Fortitude. Walk out on the plank in the stronghold to see Leaders and your personal rank.
- New Fragment: Two Tunnels
Improvements and Fixes:
- Balance: Increase Barbarian and Gladiatrix champion power ramp a bit.
- Matchmaking: Make sure players on the high Mightiness/Fortitude range still get served to other players.
- Matchmaking: Reduce Mightiness/Fortitude variability at higher score ranges.
- Swap default calibrate buttons to “B” on Index instead of thumbsticks.
- Minions pop up into the air when hit on the ground.
- Fix inventory drops for Deity Disruptor, Imp Pride, and Marauder's Blade.
- Fix object highlighting when grabbing structures off board.
- New one-timer attack for Zealots and Barbarian when an enemy is tossed to them.
- Backend: Unity Engine Update from 2019 to 2021
- Performance: Jobify more systems and improve various performance
- Performance: Pack assets together for faster hdd booting
- Fix skybox ambient lighting when switching skyboxes
- SSAO enabled on "Highest" graphics setting (for those with Mighty GPUs)
- Various other bug fixes and polish improvements.
Changed files in this update