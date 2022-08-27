 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redmatch 2 update for 27 August 2022

New Game Mode and map: Team Deathmatch and Quadrants

Share · View all patches · Build 9399351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New map: Quadrants


Update 1.25

Changes

  • Added Team Deathmatch
  • Added the map Quadrants by Tasty Biscuit Dev. It's massive, and the perfect size for Team Deathmatch!
  • Added a spectate button to the escape menu
  • Removed the "<Player> has started spectating" message
  • Added a Serbian translation to the game (thanks Никола 'NB264' Буљ)
  • Replaced the logo on the loading screen. Since I'm a solo dev, it was a little confusing to be represented by my studio name, so I swapped it with my own.
  • The current game mode will now display in Discord rich presence
  • Changed the spawnpoints on Arena to face the action

Bugfixes

  • Fixed some spawnpoints that were in the walls of the building on Orbit
  • Compressed lightmaps which reduced the game size by 0.12 gigabytes
  • Updated one of the loading screens to a newer version of the drawing
  • The death card will no longer display on top of the escape menu in-game
  • Chat messages will now hide after 5 minutes (fixes a lag issue when players played for more than about 2 hours)
  • Fixed a bug where maps would load twice (map loading times should be half as long now... I guess)

Minor Releases

1.25.1 (August 26)

  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't rejoin the same match

1.25.2 (August 26)

  • Added a /sethost command (can only be used by the host, use it to set a new host)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1280771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link