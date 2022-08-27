New Game Mode and map: Team Deathmatch and Quadrants

New map: Quadrants
Update 1.25
Changes
- Added Team Deathmatch
- Added the map Quadrants by Tasty Biscuit Dev. It's massive, and the perfect size for Team Deathmatch!
- Added a spectate button to the escape menu
- Removed the "<Player> has started spectating" message
- Added a Serbian translation to the game (thanks Никола 'NB264' Буљ)
- Replaced the logo on the loading screen. Since I'm a solo dev, it was a little confusing to be represented by my studio name, so I swapped it with my own.
- The current game mode will now display in Discord rich presence
- Changed the spawnpoints on Arena to face the action
Bugfixes
- Fixed some spawnpoints that were in the walls of the building on Orbit
- Compressed lightmaps which reduced the game size by 0.12 gigabytes
- Updated one of the loading screens to a newer version of the drawing
- The death card will no longer display on top of the escape menu in-game
- Chat messages will now hide after 5 minutes (fixes a lag issue when players played for more than about 2 hours)
- Fixed a bug where maps would load twice (map loading times should be half as long now... I guess)
Minor Releases
1.25.1 (August 26)
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't rejoin the same match
1.25.2 (August 26)
- Added a /sethost command (can only be used by the host, use it to set a new host)
Changed files in this update