Drills now deal damage in the caverns.
Text size adjusted for Japanese language in the cafes.
Adjusted event timing for White Spirit boss.
Added a toggle for screen shake in the Display menu.
*Adjusted difficulty for some castle depths ambush events.
Tribal Hunter update for 27 August 2022
Patchnotes 1.0.0.6
Changed files in this update