Tribal Hunter update for 27 August 2022

Patchnotes 1.0.0.6

Drills now deal damage in the caverns.
Text size adjusted for Japanese language in the cafes.
Adjusted event timing for White Spirit boss.
Added a toggle for screen shake in the Display menu.
*Adjusted difficulty for some castle depths ambush events.

