Patch Notes v0.03 (26 August 2022)

Another weekly update! We deployed a patch last week but didn’t seem to post the notes so it will be posted below just for a historical record. We’d also like to note that as we make patches to the game, we will try our best to preserve backwards compatibility on saves but there’s no guarantee that old saves will work or if everything will work correctly once loaded. We thank you immensely for your patience and will continue to make regular improvements on the game.

Build Mode

Zone stretching has been temporarily disabled due to a critical bug associated with it. A solution is in the works but is taking much longer than expected. We will re-enable this when it has been fixed.

Research

Menu size limit research nodes now work correctly.

Missions

Your current mission and progress will be saved.

UI

We added a message to the save screen, indicating some features are missing (our save system is still incomplete unfortunately).

Additional Notes

As you might notice, the current missions, research, and props in the game lean more towards introductory and proof-of-concept. We plan to introduce sweeping balance changes, new additions, and more comprehensive and story-driven missions as future releases come.

====================

Patch Notes v0.02 (19 August 2022)

Our first patch of the game. It is light but we plan to have a patch every 1-2 weeks starting next week. Keep the feedback coming!

Lighting/Colors

Color, shadow, and saturation adjustments to make the interiors of zones appear less dark and make the colors pop a bit more.

UI

Added the Main Menu.

When stretching zones, the cursor now follows walls more accurately.

Research