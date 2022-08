Blood Rage Rework

Toggle. Enter a rage that increases your Attack Speed while draining your Health. While active, you gain 1% Attack Speed per 2 Health lost per second. Health Loss increases by 1% of your Max Health per second, up to a maximum of 10% Max Health per second. If you have less Health than required to keep this effect active, it will be disabled.

Fixed 2H default melee attacks comboing slower than intended.