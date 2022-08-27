8/26: Trash Can Functionality + Hotfix Patch

Hello, shopkeepers!
We've got a big bugfix patch for you all today. This should fix many game breaking issues that have plagued the game for months.
Trash Can Functionality
We added a new Trash Can mechanic. Customers will put trash items in Trash Can containers instead of leaving it all over your shop floor.
There will be more incremental shopkeeping features to be added in the coming weeks such as NPC employees that can mop floors, empty trash bins, barter, restock, and gather resources!
It was a last minute change sparked by my conversation with JinxD3LV on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers, so please let me know if it's buggy.
Have a nice weekend!
- Michael
Changes
- Customers now insert Trash Bag items into nearby Trash Can containers if they see them nearby
- Destroying a crop plot now drops all items planted in the plot
- Improved Reserach Table English node descriptions
- Farm crop plots can now be dismantled using the pick up button
- Added a temp questline to the Steam Survival Fest map
- NPCs will will no longer report crimes of their own team against hostile factions
Fixes
- Fixed rare NRE with display conatiners
- Fixed clients not contributing to the shop manager's reputation level
- Fixed customers not moving after calling the police
- Shop sign properly closes when a player dies now
- Optimized audio memory usage
- Fixed issue where console didn't render over the ESC menu
- Fixed throw trail bug
- Fixed attribute UI showing up when it shouldn't on non pickup-able items
- Fixed nav mesh cut on Stone Rock being inaccurate
- Fixed issue where Police enemies spawned in unarmed after the first batch
- Fixed various networking code issues
- Optimized save code
- Fixed shop progress not saving/loading occasionally for real this time
- Fixed issue where clients could essentially merge two save files together if they joined lobbies in the right order
- Fixed rare NRE in character customization code
- Fixed Bamboo Roof materials
- Fixed scenario where customers stole items if they weren't first in line in a cash register and the cash register was picked up
- Fixed extreme framerate issue when opening/closing shop policy page
- Optimized item code
