8/26: Trash Can Functionality + Hotfix Patch

Hello, shopkeepers!

We've got a big bugfix patch for you all today. This should fix many game breaking issues that have plagued the game for months.

Trash Can Functionality

We added a new Trash Can mechanic. Customers will put trash items in Trash Can containers instead of leaving it all over your shop floor.

There will be more incremental shopkeeping features to be added in the coming weeks such as NPC employees that can mop floors, empty trash bins, barter, restock, and gather resources!

It was a last minute change sparked by my conversation with JinxD3LV on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers, so please let me know if it's buggy.

Have a nice weekend!

Michael

Changes

Customers now insert Trash Bag items into nearby Trash Can containers if they see them nearby

Destroying a crop plot now drops all items planted in the plot

Improved Reserach Table English node descriptions

Farm crop plots can now be dismantled using the pick up button

Added a temp questline to the Steam Survival Fest map

NPCs will will no longer report crimes of their own team against hostile factions

Fixes