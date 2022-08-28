Hotfix 1.5.41022

Temporarily increased disassemble resource return to 100%.

As promised in the last update post, we're increasing disassembling rate to a full 100% resource return. That means that you'll receive all the resources you paid for when building something, allowing you to disassemble all the structures on rarity maps and not losing resources on more expensive structures.

The disassemble return rate will be set back to 50% during the rarity update, so make sure to use it while you can. But we have a small update on the burn itself as well. We're also considering to increase the burn time by a few days to give you a little more time to move your belongings, since the disassembling feature didn't come into effect at the same as the tiles starting to burn. We'll give you the final decision by how many days we increase the burn within a few days, most likely Monday.