Out Today - New Christmas Music

Update summary:

New Christmas music added

New music in credits

Mirror mode now unlocked from the start

Price the same for now, until next update - then it's changing

New Music

New original music has been added for the Christmas levels, to replace the old licensed music as mentioned previously, as well as the credits. You can hear the preview versions below.

I still have to add music for the Christmas menu and title screens that will be used in the holiday season and included in the new soundtrack that will be releasing soon.

Christmas Track 1

Christmas Track 2

Credits

Mirror Mode Changes

From now, everyone will be able to play Mirror Mode immediately. Previously you had to beat the "Normal Mode" of a puzzle set before unlocking the mirror versions. Now, if players get stuck on the normal puzzles, they can choose to go and work on Mirror Mode. This gives players more options.

Price Changes

Just to remind people, the price is staying the same for now, but will increase to $8 USD with the next update. The soundtrack will also release soon at $8 USD. When the Ruins update finally releases, the price of the game and soundtrack will increase to $10 USD and is planned as is.

Aside from price changes and the sound track being released next update, this is when the next lot of graphics updates will be coming. Given the time now, I am hoping that release may happen in September.