 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airmen update for 27 August 2022

Airmen 1.23.12: Rogue Drones

Share · View all patches · Build 9398852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rogue drones appear across the archipelago this update adding another open-world encounter along side minefields and water spouts. Rogue drones appear in groups of 20 and will hover aimlessly until a ship comes within range. Ships encountering the drones must destroy them individually or leave their area as they do not rely on a drone deployer.

A large change to autohammers also rolls out this update reducing how far they spread through large components with many connection faces. All balloons and buoyant parts now count as 3 parts for the purpose of autohammer coverage spread. Autohammers will still repair a part they can reach but lack sufficient range to pass through. For example, an autohammer mounted directly to a box balloon would repair the balloon and every part connected to it, even if that part were another box balloon, but would repair no other parts.

1.23.12

Major Features
  • Added rogue drone swarms.
  • Added autohammer density to all balloons that reduce reach through them.

Changed files in this update

Airmen Windows Depot 647741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link