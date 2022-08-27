Airmen 1.23.12: Rogue Drones

Rogue drones appear across the archipelago this update adding another open-world encounter along side minefields and water spouts. Rogue drones appear in groups of 20 and will hover aimlessly until a ship comes within range. Ships encountering the drones must destroy them individually or leave their area as they do not rely on a drone deployer.

A large change to autohammers also rolls out this update reducing how far they spread through large components with many connection faces. All balloons and buoyant parts now count as 3 parts for the purpose of autohammer coverage spread. Autohammers will still repair a part they can reach but lack sufficient range to pass through. For example, an autohammer mounted directly to a box balloon would repair the balloon and every part connected to it, even if that part were another box balloon, but would repair no other parts.

1.23.12

Major Features