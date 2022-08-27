-
Increase civilians' ability to hide in morphing vehicles to improve survival
-
Fixed a bug where the character's death diamond might reset when protecting civilians from crossing the level
-
Fixed a bug where flying mechs could fall into the ground when deformed
Doomsday Hero update for 27 August 2022
V2.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update