Doomsday Hero update for 27 August 2022

V2.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Increase civilians' ability to hide in morphing vehicles to improve survival

  2. Fixed a bug where the character's death diamond might reset when protecting civilians from crossing the level

  3. Fixed a bug where flying mechs could fall into the ground when deformed

