Update 1.6.0

Hello everyone! I took some feedback to help improve the game. Below is the list of what has changed/updated in version 1.6.0.
- Changed Enemy Spawn rate (Enemy's will spawn a little quicker in both modes)
- Allows you to skip 5 seconds of waiting on level completion screen
- Can now use the left joystick on controllers to navigate main menu rather then just using the D-Pad
- The "How to Play" Screen now only shows up when you first hit "Play" on each launch of the game, rather then every time you hit "Play"
Changed files in this update