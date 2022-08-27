Update 1.6.0

Hello everyone! I took some feedback to help improve the game. Below is the list of what has changed/updated in version 1.6.0.

Changed Enemy Spawn rate (Enemy's will spawn a little quicker in both modes)

Allows you to skip 5 seconds of waiting on level completion screen

Can now use the left joystick on controllers to navigate main menu rather then just using the D-Pad

The "How to Play" Screen now only shows up when you first hit "Play" on each launch of the game, rather then every time you hit "Play"