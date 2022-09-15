Golf With Your Friends l Sports Update is LIVE now!

Hey Golfers!

Are you ready for the next update? 👀

Grab your jerseys, and get your trainers on — the Sports Update has just released! 🏀 Find out everything you need to know about this exciting update below!

This free update features a plethora of improvements to the existing Hockey and Dunk modes, including key bug fixes, an option to add powerups and more!

Keep reading for all the details in the patch notes 👇





The Sports Cosmetic Pack! 🏅

The Sports Pack cosmetic DLC has just dropped! Get ready to enter the court in style, with new Hats, Floaties, Stickers, and Trail 🏉

As a reminder, find below the patch notes for this update:

Patch Notes 🏌️

New Content:

New Sports Themed Cosmetic Pack (5 Hats, 2 Floaties, 2 Stickers, 1 Trail).

Improvements:

Enhancement of the existing Hockey and Dunk modes.

Improvements to Hockey Goal collision and floor tiles.

Powerup game options added to Hockey and Dunk modes.

Improvements to UI and Online menus to make it easier for players to reach each of the main game modes, such as new quickplay buttons for Hockey and Dunk.

[PC] Further Level Editor improvements, such as clearer editor icons for some Bouncy Castle features along with various bug fixes.

[Linux] Fixed an issue where inflatable objects throughout the Bouncy Castle course were invisible.

Various other Quality of Life improvements and bug fixes.

That's all for now, Golfers — but we're not throwing in the towel just yet. Be sure to keep up to date on our social channels to be the first to know about future updates! ⚾

