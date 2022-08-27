Update v0.8.4462a

Changelog
Fixed regression bug that prevented the price of the coins from being updated. Note that the price is updated every two real hours from the transactions made in that period.
Fixed regression bug that prevented changing the background color of the terminal.
the whois command no longer displays information about the admin on rental servers and home networks.
Fixed bug in ConfigLan that allowed to use the local IP of the player in a newly added device while it is connected to the home network, which could cause unexpected behavior.
