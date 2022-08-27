 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 27 August 2022

Update v0.8.4462a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed regression bug that prevented the price of the coins from being updated. Note that the price is updated every two real hours from the transactions made in that period.

  • Fixed regression bug that prevented changing the background color of the terminal.

  • the whois command no longer displays information about the admin on rental servers and home networks.

  • Fixed bug in ConfigLan that allowed to use the local IP of the player in a newly added device while it is connected to the home network, which could cause unexpected behavior.

