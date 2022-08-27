8/26/22 Evening Patch Notes

Severs now Terminate when all players in Expedition die or Extract. This means on average insurance will be received faster.

Bots in the Undercroft and the Caverns will now randomly drop 1 vigorous blood based on their level.

Crafting stations now require much more Vigorous Blood to upgrade.

All movement speed upgrades have greatly increased stamina penalties.

Health pots nerfed across the board.

Stamina vials add 30 toxicity instead of 10.

Goats and Boars now have sounds in their run animation.

Bug involving stamina damage fixed. Weapons should deal proper stamina damage as displayed.

Bug preventing asura from doing its combo attack has been fixed.