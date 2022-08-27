-
Severs now Terminate when all players in Expedition die or Extract. This means on average insurance will be received faster.
-
Bots in the Undercroft and the Caverns will now randomly drop 1 vigorous blood based on their level.
-
Crafting stations now require much more Vigorous Blood to upgrade.
-
All movement speed upgrades have greatly increased stamina penalties.
-
Health pots nerfed across the board.
-
Stamina vials add 30 toxicity instead of 10.
-
Goats and Boars now have sounds in their run animation.
-
Bug involving stamina damage fixed. Weapons should deal proper stamina damage as displayed.
-
Bug preventing asura from doing its combo attack has been fixed.
-
Bug where you lose money when placing a purchased item into a backpack the shop owns fixed.
Expedition Agartha update for 27 August 2022
8/26/22 Evening Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
