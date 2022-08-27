 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expedition Agartha update for 27 August 2022

8/26/22 Evening Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9398321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Severs now Terminate when all players in Expedition die or Extract. This means on average insurance will be received faster.

  • Bots in the Undercroft and the Caverns will now randomly drop 1 vigorous blood based on their level.

  • Crafting stations now require much more Vigorous Blood to upgrade.

  • All movement speed upgrades have greatly increased stamina penalties.

  • Health pots nerfed across the board.

  • Stamina vials add 30 toxicity instead of 10.

  • Goats and Boars now have sounds in their run animation.

  • Bug involving stamina damage fixed. Weapons should deal proper stamina damage as displayed.

  • Bug preventing asura from doing its combo attack has been fixed.

  • Bug where you lose money when placing a purchased item into a backpack the shop owns fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link