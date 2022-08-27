Early Access Episode 1 version 1.3

We have released a patch for Project Absentia Episode 1

The big one is the configuration and save state overhaul. How we store save states in both the demo and early access builds, as well as your settings, might be affected by this. (We like working with GZDoom's oddities in Early Access, it makes us happy!)

Implement better way to separate saves from demo and early access builds for clean installs.

Add options to menus to open config file, saves folder, and screenshots folder from menus. This is under Gameplay Options.

Separate Load Game and Save Game menus, put them on main menu.

There's also the following fixes:

Update WIGZDoom to a new build.

Implement better melee for quick kick and chicken peck to be a bit more powerful and consistent.

Fix some gibbable corpse hitbox issues.

Fix some issues with maps E1M1, E1M5, E1M10, E1M11.

No longer use a WIGZDoom engine check in the ACS library to set the aircontrol. This was not necessary in the end.

Remove smooth mouse option from menu.

Add a missing credit.

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will break for sure. Use the beta branch ep1-1.2 to use the previous build. Older builds will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on.

A note about mods - we encourage modding of Project Absentia, but for now cannot offer direct support or an official dev kit of sorts. This is due to both the game being Early Access and subject to change, as well as us simply not having time at the moment.

We are going to be working on Episode 2 starting in October. For now, we need a break. Stay tuned for more developments.