Adventure Field™ 4 update for 27 August 2022

New UPDATE 1.1.2

27 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Here is the complete patchnote for this update :

**

  • Optimization of the HUD so that it is already on the screen when loading a map.
  • Made scene transitions more seamless.
  • Added a new NPC in the clock tower which give the Omega Stone.
  • Added a new NPC that reference the Parachnid Detector.
  • Changed camera for them to stay at the same place when changing most maps.
  • Redesigned the esthetics of the saving mechanism.
  • Added a new model when planting seeds in the garden.
  • Added an approximative timer above growing seeds in the garden.
  • Added a dialog and a choice to the legendary sword that tell you that you risk losing your life if not enough HP.
  • Got ride of unnecessary duplicate events on maps.
  • Changed the teleportation crystal animations colors.
  • Added a pole model on top of where the grappling hook tiles are.
  • Changed the direction the character is looking at when coming back down from a grappling hook area.
  • Fixed the stuck Gardening Shop and Lottery Stand floating text when night falls.
  • Removed an unobtainable Yellow Flower by the church.
  • Added the necklace bell sound effect where the first cat in the chest is located.
  • Made that the animation when examining the Main Sarook Field direction pole play only one time.
  • Fixed the camera inside Edrian House so it can be moved.
  • Buffed the Mage Robe and the Moon Helmet.
  • Cut scene correction.
  • Text changes and correction.
  • Minor Bug fixes.
  • Other small tweaks.
  • Stability enhancement.

We really hope that these changes and addition will help you enjoy the game even more!

