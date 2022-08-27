New UPDATE 1.1.2

**
Here is the complete patchnote for this update :
**
- Optimization of the HUD so that it is already on the screen when loading a map.
- Made scene transitions more seamless.
- Added a new NPC in the clock tower which give the Omega Stone.
- Added a new NPC that reference the Parachnid Detector.
- Changed camera for them to stay at the same place when changing most maps.
- Redesigned the esthetics of the saving mechanism.
- Added a new model when planting seeds in the garden.
- Added an approximative timer above growing seeds in the garden.
- Added a dialog and a choice to the legendary sword that tell you that you risk losing your life if not enough HP.
- Got ride of unnecessary duplicate events on maps.
- Changed the teleportation crystal animations colors.
- Added a pole model on top of where the grappling hook tiles are.
- Changed the direction the character is looking at when coming back down from a grappling hook area.
- Fixed the stuck Gardening Shop and Lottery Stand floating text when night falls.
- Removed an unobtainable Yellow Flower by the church.
- Added the necklace bell sound effect where the first cat in the chest is located.
- Made that the animation when examining the Main Sarook Field direction pole play only one time.
- Fixed the camera inside Edrian House so it can be moved.
- Buffed the Mage Robe and the Moon Helmet.
- Cut scene correction.
- Text changes and correction.
- Minor Bug fixes.
- Other small tweaks.
- Stability enhancement.
We really hope that these changes and addition will help you enjoy the game even more!
