VAIL 0.7.84 Patch Notes

With the last set of qualifiers coming up this weekend, we have buckled down on fixing the core bugs and issues that have been highlighted since the tournament began and through casual play over the past few weeks. Thanks to all of the community feedback, we are able to identify these issues and bugs early and work towards patching/fixing them as soon as possible. If you have any feedback or just want to chill please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

Patch Highlights

Animation System 2.0

It's time to say goodbye to our dear animation system 1.0, having been with us since day 1, and say hello to its predecessor, animation system 2.0. With the new system, you can expect major and minor animation improvements, such as:

• More stable posture overall (no more wiggly torso or pelvis)

• More accurate head tracking (when crouching and aiming your arms no longer block your head)

• Improved legs IK and foot orientation that matches surfaces

• Improved arms IK that more realistically tracks the elbow position (also makes grabbing grenades off of wrist easier)

• New ziplining / climbing animations

• New falling animation

• Arms can no longer go through torso

• Many more general improvements / polish

Bullet Penetration

Yes, you read that right! We now have bullet penetration! Just to be clear on what surfaces and objects bullets can penetrate and how it works, here is a rundown and some key things to take note of:

• Bullets will not penetrate certain materials based on their caliber!

• This will finally allow non-reinforced glass (I'm looking at you Este) to be shot through

• Finally, no more invincible tarps

• Shooting through fences will be more consistent

• The bullet's velocity will affect its penetration. So for example, a Glock will have reduced damage firing through glass, while something like the SCAR-H will do closer to its normal damage

• And lastly, players can be shot through, so shielding your face against headshots isn't going to save you anymore. And with the SCAR-H you could even potentially get a 2-for-1 kill if you line that shot up right. COLLATERAL'S BABY!!!

General Patch Notes

Changes

• Death Room / Heaven has been disabled on non-IVRL servers for the time being

• All ladders have been updated to improve the experience and response when climbing up and down them

• Visually updated Colonist's player model/mesh

• Artifact Scanner outline is now visible through the walls for teammates when dropped

Map Changes

• Maar - Adjusted the collision on the rock tunnel

• Maar - Adjusted the collision on all stairs

• Maar - Adjusted the landscape to fix visual warping from the landscape LOD's

• Maar - Wall is no longer invisible in Map Room due to being one-way

• Maar - Visually updated all crates

• Maar - Added more pillars/support posts to hold up Mid and upper Catwalk

• Maar - Added LODs for the pumping station pipes

• Maar - Added missing physical materials to props that were missing them

• Maar - Patched spot where players could get stuck behind a crate by the condensation tower

• Maar - Updated all of the props LOD's in the lab/lounge leading into Armory

• Maar - Metallic props are no longer shimmering

• Maar - Visually updated the Pumping Station building

• Maar - Adjusted rock collision to prevent players from getting stuck in them

• Maar - Kill volume is no longer clipping into Mid, which was unexpectedly killing players traversing through it

• Maar - Patched spot where players could get on to lip while exiting the zipline in Armory

• Volt - Stairs no longer have visual gaps in them

• Volt - Adjusted the collision on the Bunker stairs, which was blocking utility damage/effects

• Volt - Adjusted the curved stair railing to bit have a gap in it and consume firearms

• Volt - Smoothed landscape

• Volt - Patched spots where players could get stuck in a gap in the landscape

• Volt - Performance pass on Volt which reduced triangle count

• Volt - More stairs were added side

• Volt - More launch pads were added

• Este - Lowered floating debris piles on the sides of buildings

• Este - Patched visual seams where players could see into lower levels of the map and obtain unfair intel

• Este - Adjusted the spawn points within buildings

• Este - Patched spot where players could climb out of bounds on the fence near side building

• Este - Patched the spot where players could get stuck behind benches

• Este - Patched spots where players could climb on the jacuzzi lip and garden planters

• Khidi - Patched spot where players could climb on top of the bridge in Mid

• Khidi - Metallic props are no longer shimmering

• Khidi - Updated the textures in Club to prevent the mosaic from shimmering

• Khidi - Emmisive edges are no longer shimmering

• Khidi - Patched visual seam on stairs when entering Bunker from Club

• Khidi - Added missing physical materials to all props that were missing them

• Khidi - Adjusted reflection capturing in Retail to not appear off-colored

• Khidi - Removed all unnecessary geometry in Skatepark

• Khidi - The vista is no longer missing on TDM

• Khidi - Adjusted the window in mid that appeared to be out of place

• Khidi - Adjusted the collision on the wall from Skatepark to Mid

• Khidi - Adjusted the collision on the sculpture in Museum

• Suna - Huge optimization pass on the entire map, reducing triangles immensely

• Suna - Adjusted all kill volumes that were clipping into the map's playable area

• Suna - Fixed visual glitch where powershell boxes would unexpectedly lose their emission the further you are from it

• Suna - Adjusted the collision on pipes in Construction to prevent them from abruptly stopping players who are traversing over them

• Suna - Boxes in lower tunnels are no longer climbable

• Suna - Concrete bags on Cat are no longer floating

• Miru - General collision pass to patch up all collision bugs

• Armory- Patched the visual hole in the landscape behind the cat statue

Audio Changes

• Spatial audio changes to both, Maar and Este

Bug Fixes

• Fixed - Controllers jitter in Death Room / Heaven

• Fixed - Movement is not behaving as expected in Death Room / Heaven

• Fixed - Vive Input Device is not showing in the microphone settings

• Fixed - HUD items move up and down in your vision when you crouch and stand up

• Fixed - Leaving a match causes the player to get stuck on a black screen for an extended period of time