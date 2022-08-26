1.稍微降低游戏难度。
2.增加dlc手动下载方法。
3.配音是临时的，因为以后可能会修改剧情对话。
-----画饼--------------------
1.UI正在制作，过几天会更新一部分。
2.以后配音可能会找专门的人配音。
现在处于EA阶段，很多东西都是临时性凑数的。以后会进行更新修改的
