Rocket League Patch Notes v2.20: Season 8 Update



Version: Rocket League v2.20

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 9/6/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

Sovereign Heights is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

The Push to Talk/Toggle Mute default input is set to “F” (keyboard), L3 (PlayStation), LS (Switch and Xbox)

Under Settings -> Chat, we replaced the Push to Talk checkbox with a new Voice Input Mode dropdown

Based on community feedback, we have added Toggle Mute as a Voice Chat function option in Rocket League

Added a banner for the 2021-22 RLCS World Champions Team BDS to Champions Field

Fixed a placement bug with the party icon on the scoreboard

Adjusted appearance of several Decals on the Nissan Z so they appear the same way as on other car bodies

Updates to Custom Training packs will no longer corrupt pack progress Progress may look incorrect in the training pack browser for some packs, but will appear correctly once the player loads the pack

Fixed a bug preventing some players from being able to join Voice Channels

Player names will now display properly in Private Matches when spectating

Fixed a visual bug with the Hot Wheels Fast 4WD and MR11 Team Decals

Fixed a bug that caused multiple Paint Finishes to appear darker than intended, including ‘Bling,’ ‘Grassy,’ and ‘Glossy’

[PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing Rocket League from playing at the correct, higher resolution when the console is set to Quality mode

Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equippable on the BMW M240i

[Custom Training] UI now updates correctly when controls are changed

Fixed a bug preventing players from canceling matchmaking when on the Training Arena select screen

Players who leave a match will no longer show up in the skip goal replay list

Fixed a bug preventing players from seeing their own messages in chat