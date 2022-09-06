 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 6 September 2022

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.20: Season 8 Update

Rocket League update for 6 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Version: Rocket League v2.20

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 9/6/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

The Headlines

  • v2.20 prepares Rocket League for Season 8

    • Season 8 begins on 9/7/2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
    • Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 8 before the season begins

New Content

New Arena: Sovereign Heights

  • Sovereign Heights is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

    • Based on community feedback, we equipped this new arena with a grass/turf field. Enjoy!

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Changes to Voice Chat (Toggle Mute)

  • Based on community feedback, we have added Toggle Mute as a Voice Chat function option in Rocket League

  • Under Settings -> Chat, we replaced the Push to Talk checkbox with a new Voice Input Mode dropdown

    • Open Mic: Microphone is active all the time, no control input needed
    • Push to Talk: Control input activates microphone in game
    • Toggle Mute: Microphone is active; control input toggles mute

  • The Push to Talk/Toggle Mute default input is set to “F” (keyboard), L3 (PlayStation), LS (Switch and Xbox)

General

  • Clubs: Removed MOTD/news sections from Club pages

    • We opted to remove these features from Clubs due to moderation concerns

  • Added a banner for the 2021-22 RLCS World Champions Team BDS to Champions Field

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a placement bug with the party icon on the scoreboard

  • Adjusted appearance of several Decals on the Nissan Z so they appear the same way as on other car bodies

  • Updates to Custom Training packs will no longer corrupt pack progress

    • Progress may look incorrect in the training pack browser for some packs, but will appear correctly once the player loads the pack

  • Fixed a bug preventing some players from being able to join Voice Channels

  • Player names will now display properly in Private Matches when spectating

  • Fixed a visual bug with the Hot Wheels Fast 4WD and MR11 Team Decals

  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple Paint Finishes to appear darker than intended, including ‘Bling,’ ‘Grassy,’ and ‘Glossy’

  • [PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing Rocket League from playing at the correct, higher resolution when the console is set to Quality mode

  • Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equippable on the BMW M240i

  • [Custom Training] UI now updates correctly when controls are changed

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from canceling matchmaking when on the Training Arena select screen

  • Players who leave a match will no longer show up in the skip goal replay list

  • Fixed a bug preventing players from seeing their own messages in chat

  • Fixed the Clear All Friend Requests modal so it works as intended

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

