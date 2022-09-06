Rocket League Patch Notes v2.20: Season 8 Update

Version: Rocket League v2.20
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 9/6/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
The Headlines
-
v2.20 prepares Rocket League for Season 8
- Season 8 begins on 9/7/2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
- Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 8 before the season begins
New Content
New Arena: Sovereign Heights
-
Sovereign Heights is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play
- Based on community feedback, we equipped this new arena with a grass/turf field. Enjoy!
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Changes to Voice Chat (Toggle Mute)
-
Based on community feedback, we have added Toggle Mute as a Voice Chat function option in Rocket League
-
Under Settings -> Chat, we replaced the Push to Talk checkbox with a new Voice Input Mode dropdown
- Open Mic: Microphone is active all the time, no control input needed
- Push to Talk: Control input activates microphone in game
- Toggle Mute: Microphone is active; control input toggles mute
-
The Push to Talk/Toggle Mute default input is set to “F” (keyboard), L3 (PlayStation), LS (Switch and Xbox)
General
-
Clubs: Removed MOTD/news sections from Club pages
- We opted to remove these features from Clubs due to moderation concerns
-
Added a banner for the 2021-22 RLCS World Champions Team BDS to Champions Field
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a placement bug with the party icon on the scoreboard
-
Adjusted appearance of several Decals on the Nissan Z so they appear the same way as on other car bodies
-
Updates to Custom Training packs will no longer corrupt pack progress
- Progress may look incorrect in the training pack browser for some packs, but will appear correctly once the player loads the pack
-
Fixed a bug preventing some players from being able to join Voice Channels
-
Player names will now display properly in Private Matches when spectating
-
Fixed a visual bug with the Hot Wheels Fast 4WD and MR11 Team Decals
-
Fixed a bug that caused multiple Paint Finishes to appear darker than intended, including ‘Bling,’ ‘Grassy,’ and ‘Glossy’
-
[PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing Rocket League from playing at the correct, higher resolution when the console is set to Quality mode
-
Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equippable on the BMW M240i
-
[Custom Training] UI now updates correctly when controls are changed
-
Fixed a bug preventing players from canceling matchmaking when on the Training Arena select screen
-
Players who leave a match will no longer show up in the skip goal replay list
-
Fixed a bug preventing players from seeing their own messages in chat
-
Fixed the Clear All Friend Requests modal so it works as intended
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
Changed files in this update