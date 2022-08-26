- fixed the resource cost of some new modules that were added
- assigned a default resource cost to modules that we have overlooked so that every module at least costs something to construct
- updated the ship design screen to support the new module types in the power connection overlay
- station interiors no longer build air maps. the maps are not needed because stations don't update air and the map takes a long time to build
- fixed magnetic ramscoop not being flagged as active. the module worked but you couldn't open storage to access its contents
- fixed an issue with some of the new quests not saving and loading correctly
- added the cargo capcity of ramscoops and algae tanks to cosm data so that their contents would not be lost when leaving and re-entering a ship
Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 26 August 2022
0.9.2.03
Patchnotes via Steam Community
