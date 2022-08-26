v1.0.6 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got an update for you today with lots of small changes and bug fixes that I hope will make the game easier to play. As the developer, I've gotten used to so much in my game that it can be hard to find things that are hard to understand or don't look or feel right. It's been great to have you all telling me about your experiences on the discord! If you haven't joined, I greatly encourage you to, even if you just have the game wishlisted. With your feedback, I'll be able to make the game the best it can be!
Link to discord.
Changes:
Added creature place resource in pile action
Added ability to command creature to place held resources into piles
Added ability to command creature to throw held resources into piles
Added ability to sacrifice resource bundles
Made evil crystal colliders larger so village center doesn't get in the way of throws
Added fail notification when trying to cast a miracle with something in your hand
Changed village radius color to match village faction
Made creature choose objects to interact with when they have no goal more intelligently
Improved evil crystal bubble
Made rain miracles cheaper and last longer
Added tooltip to village areas button
Made walls require less flat ground
Made it quicker for your creature to listen to your training
Added minimum throw speed to prevent dud throws
Bug Fixes:
Made objects in the ocean disappear when far from spawn
Fixed being able to attach leash to creature when they are dead
Fixed creature not finding child interactable objects nearby
Fixed terrain textures resetting when loading save file
Fixed terrain details resetting when loading save file
Fixed field being hard to water
Made cutscenes not added to the cutscene queue more than once
Made quests only activate if you are not in a cutscene already
Fixed creature preferences not being saved in profile
Fixed creatures walk animation not working while holding something
Fixed creature eating things when they know it isn't edible
Made villagers in cutscenes not require food/sleep
Fixed autosave being created when you are loading a save
Fixed village not loading equipment holders
Fixed not being able to place miracles on miracle bubbler
Added more loading safeguards
Changed files in this update