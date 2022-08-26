v1.0.6 Patch Notes

Hey guys, I've got an update for you today with lots of small changes and bug fixes that I hope will make the game easier to play. As the developer, I've gotten used to so much in my game that it can be hard to find things that are hard to understand or don't look or feel right. It's been great to have you all telling me about your experiences on the discord! If you haven't joined, I greatly encourage you to, even if you just have the game wishlisted. With your feedback, I'll be able to make the game the best it can be!

Changes:

Added creature place resource in pile action

Added ability to command creature to place held resources into piles

Added ability to command creature to throw held resources into piles

Added ability to sacrifice resource bundles

Made evil crystal colliders larger so village center doesn't get in the way of throws

Added fail notification when trying to cast a miracle with something in your hand

Changed village radius color to match village faction

Made creature choose objects to interact with when they have no goal more intelligently

Improved evil crystal bubble

Made rain miracles cheaper and last longer

Added tooltip to village areas button

Made walls require less flat ground

Made it quicker for your creature to listen to your training

Added minimum throw speed to prevent dud throws

Bug Fixes:

Made objects in the ocean disappear when far from spawn

Fixed being able to attach leash to creature when they are dead

Fixed creature not finding child interactable objects nearby

Fixed terrain textures resetting when loading save file

Fixed terrain details resetting when loading save file

Fixed field being hard to water

Made cutscenes not added to the cutscene queue more than once

Made quests only activate if you are not in a cutscene already

Fixed creature preferences not being saved in profile

Fixed creatures walk animation not working while holding something

Fixed creature eating things when they know it isn't edible

Made villagers in cutscenes not require food/sleep

Fixed autosave being created when you are loading a save

Fixed village not loading equipment holders

Fixed not being able to place miracles on miracle bubbler

Added more loading safeguards